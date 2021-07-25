POLICE in Torfaen have warned residents following reports of suspicious activity.
Officers have alerted people that a man has been spotted behaving suspiciously in Pontnewynydd.
They are encouraging residents to remain vigilant.
A spokesman for Gwent Police's Torfaen officers said: "We've received reports of a suspicious male in Pontnewynydd.
"We encourage residents to remain vigilant, not to allow strangers into your homes, and to follow our tips for crime prevention.
"Please report any concerns or information using 101 or DM us on Gwent Police Facebook."
Gwent Police also shared their top tips for home security:
- Lock all doors and close all windows before leaving the house
- Lock front and back doors, even when you are in the house and particularly overnight
- Don't leave valuable items on view. Don't leave car keys near to a letter box where a burglar can reach through and steal them
- Lock garden gates and side entrances. Don't leave anything lying about that a burglar could use to break-in to your home
- Don't leave wheelie bins where they could be used by someone to climb over a wall or fence
- Mark your belongings with a UV pen or forensic property marking technology such a SmartWater
- Make sure your home looks occupied, an empty home is far more tempting for a burglar. Use timer switches for lights and noise from a radio
- Consider installing a burglar alarm and outside security lighting. These deter burglars
- Be vigilant; report any unusual activity, people or vehicles in your area to the police
If you have any information about a crime, phone the police on 101 or anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
