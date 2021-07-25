TWO more men have been charged in connection with a South Wales murder, taking the total to eight.

Detectives investigating the death of Tomasz Waga on January 28 have charged two more men in connection with his murder, taking the current total to eight.

Josif Nushi, 26, from Pen-y-lan, Cardiff and Mihal Dhana, 28, from Cathays, Cardiff have both been charged with murder.

Nushi and Dhana were previously arrested in Paris following extensive enquiries by South Wales Police Major Crime Investigation Team.

Josif Nushi was extradited on Thursday and appeared before Cardiff Magistrates Court on July 23. His next appearance is at Cardiff Crown Court on July 27.

Waga's body was discovered by a member of the public at approximately 11.30pm on Thursday, January 28 in Westville Road, Penylan, Cardiff.

Six other men have already been charged in connection with his death and are remanded in custody awaiting trial.

DCI Mark O’Shea, senior investigating officer, said: “The extradition of Josif Nushi and Mihal Dhana from Paris has been a coordinated operation led by South Wales Police Major Crime Officers, colleagues from the International Crime Coordination Centre, the National Crime Agency and the French authorities.

“International borders are no barrier to us pursuing people suspected of murder in the UK, we have excellent links with law enforcement colleagues across Europe including Albania.

READ MORE:

"I say to the remaining three people we are seeking that it is in your interests to come forward voluntarily and provide us with your accounts of what took place on that night in January.”

Three other men remain wanted on suspicion of murder. They are:

Gledis Mehalla, 19, last known address Cathays, Cardiff.

Elidon Elezi, 22, last known address East Finchley, London.

Artan Pelluci, 29, last known address Cathays, Cardiff.

A number of vehicles have been seized as part of the investigation but attention remains on the whereabouts of a silver/grey Mercedes C200 Sport, registration BK09 RBX.

The Mercedes, which has links to the investigation and could contain vital evidence, was last seen in Cardiff on the day his body was found.

A £5,000 reward remains on offer from Crimestoppers for information about the three outstanding suspects and the whereabouts of the Mercedes.

A previous registered owner of the vehicle lives in the Fairwater area of Cardiff and is in no way connected to this investigation.

Anybody with information should contact 101 / SWP101@south-wales.police.uk or provide information online via the Major Investigation Public Portal.