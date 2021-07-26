WITH restrictions around live events being eased, a nine-day festival to be held at Cardiff Castle next week is the perfect way to start the summer.

Among the spellbinding spectacles set for the inaugural Live Under the Stars events include appearances by Welsh stars John Owen Jones, Sophie Evans, Trystan Llyr Griffiths, Shan Cothi, Only Men Aloud, Alwyn Humphries and Rhian Loise.

The easing of restrictions around events and the sheer quality of the line-up has seen a big surge in ticket sales for the festival - so organisers have added additional shows - includes performances by Welsh favourites John Owen Jones and Trystan Llyr Griffiths - and increased capacity to just under 1,000 seats for most performances.

The festival will run from Sunday, August 1, until Monday, August 9, and will kick off with a classical summer prom, with performances from Welsh stars including tenor Trystan Llyr Griffiths, soprano Rhian Lois and Harpist to The Prince of Wales Alis Huws. Hosted by Shan Cothi, there will be a special performance by Academi Berffformio Caerdydd, and Alwyn Humphries will conduct a specially formed Chamber Orchestra.

Producers also announced that West End favourite John Owen Jones, best known for his portrayal of Jean Valjean and The Phantom of the Opera, will join Only Men Aloud as their special guest on for their live show on Monday, August 2. Only Men Aloud will also be welcoming back former members of their Only Kids and Only Boys Aloud choirs in Lili Mohammad and Jack Cox.

The success and rapid sales for the Bring Them Home concert on Sunday, August 8, featuring Welsh stars from the West End including Sophie Evans and Lucie Jones, has prompted an additional performance to be added on Saturday, August. 7 Richard Perry, director of Live Under the Stars said, “With a recent surge in sales, we’ve had to account for that demand and respond quickly by adding more seats and more shows.

“Recent Welsh Government test events and the long-awaited relaxation of restrictions for outdoor events has seen a huge increase in demand, proving that people are keen to get back together safely this summer to create new memories.

“Our artistes, technicians and event staff are just as keen to get back to work and we cannot wait to welcome people back to our range of great live entertainment options within the Castle walls this August.

“With children’s tickets starting at just £10 for Pinocchio the Family Musical and £20 for the Sunday Prom and evening shows, there is something for everyone to enjoy.”

For tickets visit ticketmaster.co.uk. Tickets are fully refundable if public health circumstances change.

The full line up of events: