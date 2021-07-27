A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

RHYS FERRIS, 33, of Dan Caerlan, Llantrisant, Rhondda Cynon Taf, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted fraud while working as a depot manager at Howdens in Ebbw Vale.

He was ordered to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work and pay £1,014 in compensation.

TAYLA DAVIES, 23, of Waun Road, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to driving while being unfit through drugs.

He was ordered to pay £311 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

KALLAN RHYS WILKINS, 23, of Brynglas Avenue, Pontllanfraith, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £359 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LEE SHAUN HOWARD MORRIS, 20, of Clyde Close, Pontllanfraith, was ordered to pay £419 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis on Brynglas Avenue on February 12.

CAMERON STUART MORGAN, 20, of Glyn Eiddew, Llanbradach, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SCOTT IEUAN ROWLANDS, 26, of Jubilee Road, Elliots Town, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ALEXANDRA KATE LOCK, 24, of Heol Tasker, Nelson, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

She was ordered to pay £419 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

THOMAS MUSCOTT, 23, of Fron Wen, Pengam, near Blackwood, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DANIEL SLOVAK, 20, of High Street, Llanbradach, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £303 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

BEN MICHAEL DEAN FORTUNE, 21, of Cwrt Coch Street, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £352 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ANDREW HARVEY, 46, of Hill Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to possession of amphetamine on July 17.

AHMED BARZY, 27, of Woodland Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £599 in fines, costs, compensation and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a glass panel on an automatic opening door at Newport Central police station and being in breach of a conditional discharge for being drunk and disorderly.

DOMONIC KOMOROSKI, 36, of Overdene Street, Pontllanfraith, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drink driving with 57mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath on Gelli Lane on June 19.

He was ordered to pay £929 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

BENJAMIN HOURAHINE, 27, of Cwm Cwddy Drive, Bassaleg, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RYAN MARVELL, 31, of Heol Onen, Brynmawr, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A4047, Beaufort Hill, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale on New Year’s Day.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

STEPHEN ROBERT SILVER, 32, of Hengoed Hall Drive, Cefn Hengoed, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £475 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 101mph in a 70mph on the M4 in Newport between Junction 23a to Junction 24 westbound on New Year’s Day.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.