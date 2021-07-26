BLACKWOOD athlete Lauren Williams has made the final of the Olympics taekwondo.
Williams beat Ivory Coast's Rio Bronze medallist Ruth Gbagbi 24-18 in a thrilling semi-final.
The 22-year-old will compete in the final of the -67kg category with favourite Matea Jelic of Croatia.
We want to hear why you love Newport. Click here to tell us a bit about yourself and what you like the most about our city, and we’ll share it with our readers. https://www.southwalesargus.co.uk/mynewport
The final will be at 1.30pm today as Williams claims the first medal of this Olympic campaign for a Welsh athlete.
This is Williams' first Olympic games and she is a former kick-boxing star.
She has been troubled with an injury throughout this season, but dispatched Malia Paseka of Tonga in the opening round and then beat Egyptian Hedaya Wahba in a closely contested encounter.
More news:
- Caerphilly lorry driver wins car and cash prize
- Newport bicycle thief and ‘prolific shoplifter’ jailed
- Newport pupils play detectives at University of South Wales
Williams began taekwondo after seeing fellow Welsh athlete Jade Jones win gold at the 2012 London Olympics.
Unfortunately for Team GB, Jones was eliminated in a surprise opening round loss to Kimia Alizadeh.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.