THE Met Office has issued an update over the potential August heatwave after last week’s blistering temperatures cooled this weekend.

Forecasters and meteorologists correctly predicted the heatwave in July which forced the first-ever heat health alert to be issued.

Beaches, parks and other public spaces were packed as Brits enjoyed blistering heat with highs of 32 degrees.

Health experts urged people to spend time in the shade, drink plenty of water and stop walking their dogs.

Last week, forecasters have predicted that the hot weather could return in just a matter of weeks.

The Met Office issued a mid to long term forecast predicting the weather we can expect in August.

It said: "Into early August, warmer and drier-than-average conditions look likely to return for much of the UK.

"By mid-August confidence becomes rather low, but with changeable conditions most likely.

"Above-average temperatures continue to be signalled for much of the period, perhaps becoming very warm or hot at times in the south."

However showers can also be expected with forecasters adding that August will have ''drier conditions with sunny spells and ''showers or longer periods of rain".

Now with hopes of a second heatwave in August, the Met Office has issued an update, saying “settled, drier and warmer” are expected to return next month.

The Met Office said: "Changeable conditions look likely to continue through the start of this period, with sunny spells mixed in with some showers at times or longer spells of rain, these more prevalent in the northwest."

The forecasting agency has added to the hopes of a second heatwave, saying: "Although confidence in the detail is low, there are tentative signals suggesting that high pressure may become more dominant during the middle of August, bringing more settled, drier and warmer conditions for many."