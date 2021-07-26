FAMED London-born rapper, songwriter and music producer Dizzee Rascal was spotted in Milford Haven recently, taking home some food from the restaurant Foam on the marina.
Rascal, whose real name is Dylan Kwabena Mills, has won numerous illustrious awards including a Brit and a Mobo Award.
He is now considered as one of the most influential British musicians of the 21st century.
With four live events in London and Swindon next month, Rascal could have been making the most of an opportunity to visit Pembrokeshire in all its glory during the recent heatwave.
One employee of Foam, Martha, didn't waste the opportunity to grab her camera and snap the celebrity with his homemade burgers from the waterfront-based restaurant.
