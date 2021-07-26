THINK you’ve got what it takes to be the next comics superstar? Or are you just creative and curious?
A series of free art workshops – led by the creators of Newport Rising: Chartism Redrawn comic, which tells the story of the Chartist Uprising in 1839 – are being held in Newport, with children and adults welcome to get involved.
‘Drawing Board to Board Room’ sessions – run in partnership with the charity Our Chartist Heritage, which founded the Newport Rising festival in 2018 – will help people learn, develop their skills, and potentially win prizes.
All resources will be provided, and those who sign up will learn how to:
- Take a creative idea, develop it, and pitch it to a studio.
- Work in a creative team under pressure.
- Present and clarify their ideas.
Those who take part will gain knowledge, have a fully-fledged character that they designed, and may win prices for best art, best presentation, or best design.
The workshops - which have been delivered to schools locally and nationally - will be at Barnabas Arts House, on New Ruperra Street in Newport. There is a maximum of 12 people per session; a reservation fee of £1 will be returned upon attendance.
Workshops for children will be held on Tuesday, July 27, and Tuesday, August 17 - from 9am to midday for ages 10-14, and from 1pm to 4pm for 14 to 18-year-olds.
Workshops for adults will also be held from 6pm until 9pm on Thursday, July 29, and Thursday, August 19.
Sign-up for a session via https://bit.ly/3kSzidO
