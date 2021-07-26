THINK you’ve got what it takes to be the next comics superstar? Or are you just creative and curious?

A series of free art workshops – led by the creators of Newport Rising: Chartism Redrawn comic, which tells the story of the Chartist Uprising in 1839 – are being held in Newport, with children and adults welcome to get involved.

‘Drawing Board to Board Room’ sessions – run in partnership with the charity Our Chartist Heritage, which founded the Newport Rising festival in 2018 – will help people learn, develop their skills, and potentially win prizes.

Part of the Newport Rising comic

All resources will be provided, and those who sign up will learn how to:

  • Take a creative idea, develop it, and pitch it to a studio.
  • Work in a creative team under pressure.
  • Present and clarify their ideas.

Those who take part will gain knowledge, have a fully-fledged character that they designed, and may win prices for best art, best presentation, or best design.

The workshops - which have been delivered to schools locally and nationally - will be at Barnabas Arts House, on New Ruperra Street in Newport. There is a maximum of 12 people per session; a reservation fee of £1 will be returned upon attendance.

Workshops for children will be held on Tuesday, July 27, and Tuesday, August 17 - from 9am to midday for ages 10-14, and from 1pm to 4pm for 14 to 18-year-olds.

Workshops for adults will also be held from 6pm until 9pm on Thursday, July 29, and Thursday, August 19.

Sign-up for a session via https://bit.ly/3kSzidO