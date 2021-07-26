MULTIPLE closures will take place on the M4 around Newport this week, along with some of Gwent's busiest roads.
The motorway will be closed around Newport at various points, and there will be closures on the A4042 as well.
Overnight closures will impact both roads this week.
These are the closures to plan ahead for:
- M4 eastbound, junction 28: The eastbound junction for Tredegar Park (junction 28) on the M4 will close for multiple nights this week. The entry slip road will be shut to allow maintenance work to take place between Monday and Wednesday. The road will close at 8pm each evening before reopening at 6am.
- A4042 northbound: An overnight closure will take place on the A4042 to allow maintenance work to take place this week. The northbound carriageway will close at 8pm on Monday until 6am on Tuesday. The closure will run between the A4051 interchange, at Croes-y-Mwyalch, to the Crown roundabout.
- M4 westbound, junction 24 to junction 26: The M4 will close westbound between junction 24 for Coldra and junction 26 for Malpas overnight this evening. The closure will allow surveys to be carried out. It will begin at 8pm this evening, and end at 6am tomorrow.
