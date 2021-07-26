A NEW weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for much of Wales.
The Met Office are expecting thunderstorms and heavy rain to hit parts of the country this week, with flooding potentially leading to transport disruption.
It comes after a week long heatwave, during which the first ever warning for excess heat was issued, and similar thunderstorm warnings over the weekend.
- Do you work at one of Gwent’s many fantastic schools and want to show off the brilliant work you do each and every day? Click here to submit some information and pictures and we’ll share them with our readers.
The latest warning comes into action at 9am tomorrow (Tuesday) and runs until 6am on Wednesday.
This is what to expect:
- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and possibly some road closures.
- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.
- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater or lightning strikes.
The Met Office say: "Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop during Tuesday across much of Wales, northern and central England.
READ MORE:
- These are Newport and Gwent’s worst roads and roundabouts – as decided by you
- In the Dock: Coronavirus rule-breakers and drink-driver punished
- Met Office issues update over second UK heatwave predicted for August
"These will last well into the night across north Wales and north-west England in particular where they could be prolonged in places.
"20 to 30 mm of rain is possible in around one or two hours, and a few places could see around 60mm in three to six hours.
"Lightning and hail may pose additional hazards in a few locations."
While the weather warning doesn't stretch as far as Gwent, it covers both Powys to the north and Herefordshire to the east.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment