THERE have been 183 new cases of Covid-19 in Gwent, new figures from Public Health Wales have revealed.
In Wales there have been 1,069 new confirmed cases over the weekend.
Newport has the highest number of cases for the area (64), followed by Caerphilly (48), Monmouthshire (32), Torfaen (27) and finally Blaenau Gwent (12).
There are now 41.4 cases per 100,000 people in Newport.
There have been no new coronavirus-related deaths in Wales.
Unsurpisingly, Cardiff remains the area with the highest number of postive cases, with 141.
Here are the latest coronavirus figures by area:
Cardiff - 141
Wrexham - 90
Swansea - 82
Rhondda Cynon Taf - 73
Flintshire - 70
Denbighshire - 69
Powys - 66
Conwy - 65
Newport - 64
Caerphilly - 48
Vale of Glamorgan - 38
Carmarthenshire - 36
Bridgend - 35
Monmouthshire - 32
Gwynedd - 29
Neath Port Talbot - 28
Torfaen - 27
Pembrokeshire - 26
Blaenau Gwent - 12
Anglesey - 12
Ceredigion - 10
Merthyr Tydfil - eight
Unknown location - eight
Residents outside Wales - 61
