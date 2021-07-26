A FRESH warning has been issued over the current ‘pingdemic’ and the NHS Covid-19 app which will lead to empty shelves again in a matter of weeks.

Retailers are under “increasing pressure” to keep shelves fully stocked amid staff shortages, industry bosses have warned.

Richard Burnett, chief executive of the Road Haulage Association, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that the country is “facing a collapse” of the food chain.

He said: "In the next two to three weeks we are facing a collapse of the supply chain meaning even bigger gaps on supermarket shelves.

"We already have hauliers unable to move goods on a daily basis and we’re now facing a perfect storm."

He added: "This is a crisis on a scale we have never seen before in this industry and the Government is burying its head in the sand. It is not recognising the seriousness."

The government has previously expressed concern over pictures of empty shelves.

At the start of the pandemic last March, shoppers began to stockpile which meant many struggled to get hold of essential items and now supermarket bosses have moved to avoid a similar situation.

It comes as Britain’s mounting lorry driver shortage also puts increased pressure on the country’s grocery supply chain.

Shoppers have already taken to social media to highlight empty shelves appearing in supermarkets across the country.

The UK’s ‘big six’ supermarkets have issued guidance amid food shortages following the pingdemic.

Tesco, Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Aldi and Lidl have all expressed concern.

Tony Danker, director-general of the Confederation of British Industry, said: "The irony of all of this is that the Government said they were reopening the economy but the pingdemic is effectively closing it down.

"There are hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of businesses have been in touch with us to describe scenarios where the scale of people self-isolating, testing negative by the way but self-isolating, is so big that they are basically bringing core operations to a close."