A FORMER school caretaker jailed for sex offences against a child is back behind bars for assaulting a young teenage girl.

Paedophile Raymond Newell, 75, who had worked at Bryn Primary School, Pontllanfraith, was locked up for three years in 2005 after being found guilty of indecent assault.

The pensioner, of Hampden Court, Newport, has just been sent to prison again following his conviction for recent offences against an underage schoolgirl.

A jury convicted him following a trial.

They found him guilty of two counts of sexual assault with the offences being committed last year.

Newell had denied the allegations.

A Cardiff Crown Court jury were told of his conviction 16 years ago during the course of the trial.

Newell’s latest offending took place in Newport and prosecutor Julia Cox read out a victim impact statement which had been written by the girl’s mother.

She said her daughter had been left “distressed and very upset” at what the defendant had done to her.

The mother added: “He has changed her childhood forever.”

Andrew Davies, representing Newell, said in mitigation: “The defendant suffers from a number of health issues.

“He has diabetes and arthritis problems.”

His barrister described his client as an “isolated man” who had spent much of his recent life in the company of his dog doing word searches.

Mr Davies added how the defendant would lose his home and “everything he owns” if he were to be sent into custody.

Judge David Wynn Morgan classed Newell as a dangerous offender and handed him an extended prison sentence.

He told him: “You pose a danger to members of the public, in particular to young girls.”

The defendant was jailed for three years with an extended licence period of two years, making a total sentence of five years.

Judge Wynn Morgan said his previous conviction had been of a similar nature.

Newell was also ordered to register as a sex offender for life.

Gwent Police were contacted for a recent photograph of the defendant but they said they would not be releasing one.