A FORMER Newport County footballer has been jailed after being caught with more than £11,000 worth of cocaine.
Kaid Mohamed, 37, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court for sentencing today.
The ex-footballer, who made a single appearance for the Exiles in 2009, and more than 50 appearances for Cwmbran Town, was jailed for more than two years for the offence.
Police carried out a raid at a home in Heol Trelai, Ely on February 21, 2020, where they found 144g of cocaine.
Almost £13,000 of cash was also found.
Mohamed, of Heol Poyston, Caerau, admitted possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.
A co-defendant, Jacob Howell, of Heol Trelai, admitted allowing premises to be permitted for the use of drug activity.
Mohamed, who throughout his 17-year career also played for clubs such as Bristol Rovers, Swindon Town and AFC Wimbledon, was sentenced to 28 months in prison.
Howell was sentenced to six months, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.
