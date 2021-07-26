Newport-based sustainable clothing company Loopster is encouraging businesses of all sizes to consider apprenticeships to help create a future pipeline of talent and build a new generation of industry leaders.

The Welsh Government is offering funding of up to £4,000 for each apprentice an employer recruits in a bid to support businesses and workers in recovering from the impacts of coronavirus.

Loopster Ltd is a digital platform which sells high street and designer second-hand clothing for a fraction of retail price.

It aims to extend the life of fashion by making it quicker and more convenient to buy and sell second hand clothes than other platforms like eBay.

Leading a small team of eight Jane Fellner, who is the founder and managing director of Loopster, has taken advantage of the latest financial incentives by recruiting an apprentice to support their customer service and digital roles.

Ms Fellner said: “We recruited our first apprentice, Rosie, in November 2020 and haven’t looked back. Having an apprentice has allowed us to expand our business while reducing our recruitment costs at the same time.

“A year on, Rosie now has unique insight into the detail of the organisation and can turn her hand to anything – from e-commerce, customer service, social media, to even a bit of modelling!”

Established in 2017 as a platform for second hand children’s clothes, Loopster expanded its customer base in August 2020 and moved into women’s clothing. The company is now focusing on reaching a more diverse audience.

Ms Fellner said: “We took advantage of the financial support to recruit an apprentice and received £3,000 which supported her training and development. It’s such a good incentive – especially for SMEs who are looking to expand their workforce. Having an apprentice has been transformational and we’re in the process of recruiting another.”

Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said: “We want Wales to become an engine for sustainable, inclusive growth, with an economy based on sustainable jobs in the new green industries of tomorrow that will take us forward into the next century.

“I believe providing more apprenticeships will be vital if we are to achieve this ambition. So that’s why the new Welsh Government has committed to creating a further 125,000 all-age apprenticeship places over the next five years.

“Apprenticeships can help future-proof, motivate and diversify a workforce - offering people the chance to grow their career from day one through on-the job training and experience. They also make a significant contribution to our economy, so we have invested a further £18.7 million to extend incentives to support businesses with cost-effective recruitment."

The Apprenticeship Programme in Wales is funded by the Welsh Government with support from the European Social Fund.