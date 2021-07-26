A CALDICOT house has been boarded up after anti-social behaviour.
The house in Longfellow Close was boarded up on Wednesday, July 21 after a closure order was granted on July 16 at Newport Magistrates Court.
Anyone who attempts to enter the house during the three-month period up to October 21 can be arrested.
Gwent Police’s Monmouthshire inspector Nikki Hughes said: “High levels of anti-social behaviour linked to this property has negatively affected the quality of life for residents within the local community of Caldicot for the past few months. Officers have worked with residents and partners to obtain this closure order.
“I hope that this reassures residents that if they have concerns about problem premises which are causing harm to the community, they can report it and we will work hard with our partners to take action.
“Tackling anti-social behaviour is a priority for us and I would urge anyone with any concerns to get in contact.”
You can report anti-social behaviour to Gwent Police by calling 101, sending a direct message to the force’s social media pages or online through http://orlo.uk/hkPwl
Anyone who has been affected by anti-social behaviour is able to receive support through Connect Gwent by calling 0300 123 21 33 or visiting www.connectgwent.org.uk
