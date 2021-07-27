Location is what it is all about for business partners Sue Mountney and Colin Douglas.
The duo set up Accountancy Recruitment Wales in 2007, and this summer they decided to move the business from Cwmbran to Mamhilad Park Estate.
Director Sue Mountney said: “Covid has brought lots of changes to our work routine and we’re now fully embracing hybrid working and the benefits that it brings. As soon as we saw Mamhilad Park Estate we knew it was the right location for us; a place which lends itself so well to our new way of working.
"The beautiful setting combined with excellent accessibility and flexible terms gives us exactly what we were looking for. We also get to enjoy the on-site facilities with the café on the park already proving to be a big hit with us and our clients.”
Peter Downes, of Johnsey Estates, which owns the business park, said: “Life has changed for most of us over the last year and we’re certainly finding that the days of long commutes, poor IT infrastructure and limited outdoor space are a thing of the past as more companies look to locations like Mamhilad Park Estate because we offer space that is accessible, flexible and affordable.”
