A COVID-19 rule-breaker has been fined more than £1,200 for breaching coronavirus regulations at a tourist spot in Gwent.

David Anthony Carroll, 35, of Woolacombe Avenue, Llanrumney, Cardiff, was found at Cwmcarn Forest Drive, Newport Magistrates’ Court heard.

He was found to be a person living in an Alert Level 4 area of Wales who had left/was outside of a place where he was living without reasonable excuse on January 17.

Carroll was fined £1,248 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £124 surcharge.

The total amount of £1,457 must be paid by August 17.