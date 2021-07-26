A COVID-19 rule-breaker has been fined more than £1,200 for breaching coronavirus regulations at a tourist spot in Gwent.
David Anthony Carroll, 35, of Woolacombe Avenue, Llanrumney, Cardiff, was found at Cwmcarn Forest Drive, Newport Magistrates’ Court heard.
He was found to be a person living in an Alert Level 4 area of Wales who had left/was outside of a place where he was living without reasonable excuse on January 17.
MORE NEWS: Paedophile school caretaker sexually assaulted teenage girl
Carroll was fined £1,248 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £124 surcharge.
The total amount of £1,457 must be paid by August 17.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.