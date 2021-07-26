FAMILIES will be able to enjoy a PAW Patrol meal deal in a number of Gwent pubs in August to celebrate the release of the hit children’s series being made into a film.
Six Marston’s pubs in Gwent will be running the meal deal offer between August 1-31. The deal – in collaboration with Paramount Pictures - includes limited-edition PAW Patrol branded merchandise – featuring six collectible PAW Patrol character masks and activity sheets – and runs alongside the pub’s children’s main menu.
The six Gwent pubs are:
- Willow Tree in Brynmawr
- Clock Works in Ystradgynlais
- Bumble Bee in Blackwood
- Llanwern Bull in Newport
- Blaina Wharf in Newport
- Otter in Newbridge
Mark Jones, pub manage of the Bumble Bee in Blackwood, said: “This is the excuse you need to get the family together and all enjoy a meal out together. It has been a difficult time for everyone over the last 18 months so to see the joy on the little ones faces when they get to come and enjoy the Paw Patrol offer will be so nice to see. We can’t wait.”
MORE NEWS:
- Gwent star Williams just misses out on Olympic gold after Taekwondo final defeat
- Met Office issue fresh heavy rain and thunderstorm warning for much of Wales
- Say hello to these Gwent babies
- The arrival of a new baby is always a happy time for every family. Share the good news with us and our readers by clicking here to submit information and pictures.
Marston’s senior marketing manager Jo Jackson – who coordinated the deal with Paramount Pictures – said: “This is such an exciting partnership to bring to Marston’s pubs and to also have the exclusive on it, just makes it feel that extra bit special. We all know how much kids love PAW Patrol, so we can only imagine how much fun this will be for them whilst all enjoying a family meal out.”
PAW Patrol: The Movie will be in cinemas from August 13.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment