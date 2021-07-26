A NEWPORT pub has reopened three days after it was ordered to close for breaching coronavirus regulations last week.

Ye Olde Bull Inn, in Caerleon, was closed for 28 days from July 20 – or until the council was satisfied the pub will follow the restrictions.

But following discussions between the pub's owners, Gwent Police and Newport City Council's trading standards and licensing teams – and improvements made at the pub – it was allowed to re-open.

“As you may be aware Newport City Council issued a closure notice for Ye Olde Bull Inn on Wednesday afternoon,” read a statement on the pub’s Facebook page.

“Thanks to the advice from Trading Standards, Gwent Police and the Newport City Council licensing team we are open [on Friday, July 23] from 12pm.

“With the ever changing rules we continue to evolve through these trying times.

“We would like to remind our customers that even though social distancing has ended outside, you are still not permitted to dance and drinks are to be consumed at your tables.

“Thanks as always to our staff for your hard work and to our customers for your support — we all really appreciate it.”

The pub had been handed the closure notice after it “failed to take all reasonable measures to minimise the risk of exposure to coronavirus.”

The notice read that the pub was selling or supplying alcohol “where live or recorded music was provided for members of the public to dance, which is a business that is required to close” under coronavirus regulations.

Newport City Council’s trading standards team said the pub had not undertaken a risk assessment for the event, and did not put in place measures to limit close face–to-face interaction between people on the premises, or control the use of the marquee at the pub.

A Newport City Council spokesman confirmed the council withdrew its closure notice on Friday due to "the improvements made at the premises."