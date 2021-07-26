POLICE have issued a statement following reports that Derby County manager Wayne Rooney had made a complaint to police over images that emerged on social media over the weekend.
England’s all-time top goal scorer was pictured on a chair in a Manchester hotel room surrounded by half naked women.
The former Manchester United star is seen asleep on a chair with two women posing either side of him.
The 35-year-old father of four is dressed in a hooded black top and black jeans and is fully clothed in all photos.
According to reports the pictures were taken after a night out in Manchester over the weekend.
Wayne Rooney loves a bird from barrow 😂 pic.twitter.com/UUkzlqJkgI— Bibby (@Brad_Bibby99) July 25, 2021
A spokeswoman for Greater Manchester Police said: “We are not aware that this has been reported to police. There is no police involvement at this time.”
Rooney’s agent Paul Stretford refused to comment on the images on social media on Sunday.
A video clip of another girl reportedly breaking wind near the Everton academy graduate has been viewed nearly 175,000 times.
There is no suggestion that any sexual contact has taken place between the married football manager and any of the women pictured.
Rooney is yet to comment on the pictures with calls directed to reputation PR expert Ian Monk.
