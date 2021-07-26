AN EXPANSION of the on-demand fflecsi bus service will see nine new buses cover Newport.

The announcement comes after a partnership between Transport for Wales, Newport City Council and Newport Bus following the success of the pilot scheme in Rogerstone and St Julian’s.

The fflecsi buses will give more people across Newport access to public transport. They will run between 6am and 11pm Monday-Saturday and on Sundays between 9am and 7pm. The scheme will allow residents to make more journeys and make it easier to get to work, school, appointments, go shopping, meet friends or connect with other public transport.

The new services will launch this summer and will enhance the existing scheduled bus services. Just like other services, you pay on the bus and fares will be the same as on the scheduled Newport Bus services. Concessionary passes and MyTravel Passes are also valid on the fflecsi service.

The main difference is that you must book the bus through the fflecsibus app or over the phone.

James Price, chief executive of Transport for Wales, said: “This innovative service is an important part of Transport for Wales and the Welsh Government’s vision to reduce car usage and promote greener forms of travel, while also supporting the local economy and ensuring access to public transport.

“We have been pleased with the success of the fflecsi pilot in Newport and are delighted to be able to expand the service with nine brand-new buses.”

Newport Transport managing director, Scott Pearson, said: “Newport Transport is once more at the forefront of public transport initiatives in the UK as the operator of a city-wide network of urban on-demand bus services. The extended fflecsi service will be a useful complement to our scheduled bus network.

“As the main bus operator in Newport, we are confident that the interaction between fflecsi and the normal scheduled bus services will provide valuable information enabling our Operations Team to review the scheduled bus services for the people who live, work, study, shop and socialise in Newport, to ensure we provide a comprehensive customer demand-led network for the future.”

Cllr Roger Jeavons, Newport City Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for city services, said: “We believe this is a great opportunity to improve the public transport network in the city and offer our residents enhanced bus services that give more choice and more flexibility with their journeys.

“One of the many positive aspects of fflecsi is that it will complement the scheduled services operated by Newport Bus, not replace them. I’m sure it will be popular with passengers and will have a life beyond the pilot. Newport is leading the way on providing public transport services fit for today and the future.”

Lee Waters, deputy minister for climate change, said: “I am delighted that the fflecsi bus service will now be rolled out across Newport following the success of the service in Rogerstone and St Julian’s. Fflecsi is an exciting new scheme looking at the way we operate our transport system differently in Wales. It gives passengers more control over how they get around by providing them with access to reliable and flexible travel, whilst helping to build a greener Wales.”

To find out more, including details of the services, map of the fflecsi zone and how to book, please visit https://fflecsi.wales