ALBERT Stuivenburg has left his position as the assistant coach to Wales' men's national football team.
The Dutchman joined Wales' coaching setup in 2017 after being appointed by Ryan Giggs. They had previously worked together at Manchester United.
Mr Stuivenberg was part of the coaching team that won the UEFA Nations League group and qualified for UEFA EURO 2020, where Wales reached the round of 16 at the tournament.
“It has been an honour to be part of the coaching set up with Wales,” said Mr Stuivenberg. “It has been an exciting period in the history of the game and I have learnt a lot both on and off the field. I thank all the players for the hard work and the incredible, passionate supporters.”
Mr Stuivenberg will now concentrate full time on his coaching responsibilities at Arsenal.
Kieran O’Connor, FAW president, said: “The FAW wishes Albert the very best of luck at Arsenal and are grateful for the commitment and hard work that he’s put into the national team over the past four years.”
