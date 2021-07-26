THE company due to carry out an extensive restoration project on Newport's historic Transporter Bridge has gone into administration.

Cleveland Bridge UK - which originally built the bridge in 1902 - had been appointed as contractors for an £11.9 million scheme aimed at transforming the bridge into a major tourist attraction.

But now it has been announced the company has entered administration.

In a statement Newport City Council said: “The council is aware that Cleveland Bridge UK, the appointed contractor for the Transporter Bridge restoration works, has entered administration.

“Working with our partners Newport Norse, we will determine the next steps for the project and provide further updates in due course.”

The Darlington-based company had also worked on the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

Tees Valley mayor, Ben Houchen, as well as Paul Howell and Peter Gibson, Tory MPs for Sedgefield and Darlington, issued a joint statement, saying the firm had a strong order book.

They said: “Our number one priority right now is making sure that Cleveland Bridge’s 200 members of staff, and their families, are supported at this difficult and uncertain time, and we will be working with Darlington Council and Government to ensure they get whatever support they need.

“Cleveland Bridge is a business with an amazing heritage that has been responsible for some of the world’s most iconic structures, including the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Shard skyscraper in London.

“The skills of its workers are second to none and have led to the company having an enviable global reputation.

“The company has a full order book for the next 18 months, this coupled with the firm’s history, expertise and highly skilled workforce makes us optimistic that a buyer will come forward quickly for this iconic business.

“But it is critical that local jobs are protected as part of any deal to buy Cleveland Bridge.”

It is one of just six functioning transporter bridges in the world.

Cleveland Bridge UK have been contacted for comment.