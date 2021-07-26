POLICE have put out an appeal to help find a man missing.
Michael Mason, 44, was reported missing on July 22 from the Pontardawe area.
South Wales Police officers are urging anyone who believes they have seen Michael, or who has information on his whereabouts, should contact the police on 101 quoting occurrence 2100239987.
Alternatively visit https://bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo, send us a private message on Facebook/Twitter, or email SWP101@south-wales.police.uk
MORE NEWS:
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.