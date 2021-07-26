NEWPORT County’s Kevin Ellison has signed a new one-year deal with the club.

The 42-year-old forward will remain at the club until the summer of 2022 as a player as well as coach with the Exiles’ development squad.

Ellison scored the winner in County’s 2-1 win over Chippenham on Saturday, July 20 – and mimed signing a contract.

He said: "I'm glad to get the deal done. It took a while as it was just a matter of what my coaching role with the club was going to include. I've signed on as a player-coach as I feel I still have a bit more to give on the pitch but I'll also be helping out with the development squad and seeing how they progress throughout the season.



"I enjoyed my time here last season despite how it ended, but even without the fans being at Rodney Parade it was a bit of a no-brainer to stay on.



"It was quite funny being called 'Trialist 3' for a while but that's what happens in football when clubs name trialists for friendly games so there was a good bit of banter about all that."

Since joining the club at the start of the 2020/21 season, he established himself as a fan-favourite, netting goals to help the Exiles reach the Sky Bet League Two play-off final.

He scored three goals in 23 appearances in all competitions last season, including a last-minute winner against Port Vale and a long-range effort against Forest Green Rovers in the play-offs.

He has chalked up more than 700 appearances throughout his career, with 140 goals.

Manager Michael Flynn added: "Kev has been a huge figure around the club since joining us last summer. He chipped in with some important goals for us last season and has passed on a lot of his experience to the other players in the squad.



"He deserves huge credit for the way that he looks after himself and should serve as inspiration to any youngster who’s looking to make it as a professional.



"I’m pleased that he will be involved with the development squad for the upcoming season too and I’m sure the younger players will learn a lot from him."

