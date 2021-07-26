NEWPORT County have secured the services of Aston Villa midfielder Finn Azaz on a season-long loan.

He will be at the club until 2022.

The 20-year-old has league two experience after spending the last season at Cheltenham Town while on loan from West Bromwich Albion.

Azaz had been with the Hawthorns since the age of nine but headed out on loan to the Robins in August 2020. He made his professional debut during their 1-0 win over Peterborough United in the EFL Cup, scoring his first goal in the same competition against Championship side Millwall.

He helped the team lift the Sky Bet League Two title in May, scoring three goals and providing two assists in 44 appearances.

MORE NEWS:

Azaz said: “I’m really excited to get going. I can see the direction the club wants to go in, and I can’t wait to be part of it.

“I like playing with a bit of flair, especially when I’m higher up the pitch in a number 10 role but I can play in multiple positions in midfield so I’m excited to show the fans what I’ve got.

"It’s easy to say that I’d like to grab more goals and assists this season but all I want to do is help the team win as many games as possible and be as high up the table as we can."

Manager Michael Flynn added: "Finn is a player that we’ve been watching for some time and, despite only being 20, he’s already got a vast amount of experience in this division.

"He had a really good spell with Cheltenham last season and I’m sure he learned a lot being a part of a title-winning squad. “He’s a very intelligent player and I feel he can offer a lot to us in the new season, so I’m glad that we’ve got him through the door.

"I want to thank Aston Villa for their part in this and hopefully he will enjoy a successful season with us."

For player sponsorship opportunities for the 2021-22 campaign, contact matthew.owen@newport-county.co.uk.