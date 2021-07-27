FAMED Abergavenny restaurant the Walnut Tree has had to temporarily shut its doors because of a shortage of staff available.

Shaun Hill, the owner and head chef, said on Twitter on Saturday, July 24, that the Michelin-starred restaurant would be closing until Wednesday, August 4.

Mr Hill said that he had been relying on people who used to work for him for the last fortnight, and currently had only three people working instead of the usual eight.

need to close next week very few crew and have relied on a couple of people who used to work for me to get through last fortnight - just the three of us rather than usual 8. Will reopen with another old colleague on 4th Aug and keep fingers crossed nobody sick or unable to cope — Shaun Hill (@shaundhill) July 24, 2021

He said that another old colleague would be helping in the reopening on August 4 and he would keep his "fingers crossed" that there would be no more staff shortages.

The restaurant gained attention in 2004 when it appeared on Gordon Ramsey's Kitchen Nightmares.

It had to close in 2007, but its fortunes improved when it was taken over by Mr Hill in 2008.

The inn was claimed to be the best restaurant in Britain in 2009 from restaurant guide Gourmet Britain.

Following this, it was named the best restaurant in Wales in 2014.

The Michelin Guide describes the Walnut Tree as: “an iconic restaurant with an illustrious past.

"Its location in the rolling borderlands of Wales makes it a destination kind of a place and its loyal band of regulars is testament to the quality of the cooking.

"The owners run it with heart and soul and, with its cosy open-fired bar and dining room hung with colourful art, it’s hard not love it too".