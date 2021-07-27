THE hot weather spell over Newport and Gwent has finally broken, with the region waking up to heavy rainfall.
After a number of days filled with warm temperatures and sunny spells, Tuesday (July 27) started with a familiar sight – dark grey skies and rain.
Initially forecast for the weekend, the region enjoyed a little bonus sunshine, as an initial yellow weather warning for thunder and rain passed the region by.
Temperatures are forecast to remain fairly high throughout the day, peaking at 19 degrees this evening, according to the Met Office.
Unfortunately, it may be tricky to make the most out of this, as weather conditions look set to stay miserable for most of the day.
In Newport, the rain looks set to ease up a little around lunch time, before falling once more for much of the afternoon, and into the evening.
Conditions don’t appear to be any better in the rest of the Gwent area, either.
Monmouth is currently forecast to see less rain than anywhere else – though grey skies are still very much on the agenda here too.
Notably, the forecast today is actually brighter than predictions for tomorrow’s weather (Wednesday, July 28).
According to the experts, Wednesday morning will see several hours of thunder across Newport and the rest of the region.
No weather warning has been put in place, though it is worth continuing to check in with the Met Office as the day progresses.
Hour-by-hour forecast for Tuesday July 27
Newport
9am – Light rain, 16 degrees
10am – Overcast, 16 degrees
11am – Light rain, 17 degrees
12pm – Heavy rain, 17 degrees
1pm – Cloudy, 17 degrees
2pm – Light rain, 18 degrees
3pm – Light rain, 18 degrees
4pm – Heavy rain, 18 degrees
5pm – Light shower, 18 degrees
6pm – Light shower, 19 degrees
7pm – Light shower, 19 degrees
8pm – Light shower, 18 degrees
9pm – Sunny intervals, 17 degrees
10pm – Partly cloudy, 17 degrees
11pm - Partly cloudy, 16 degrees
Gwent
9am – Light rain, 14 degrees
10am – Light rain, 14 degrees
11am – Light rain, 15 degrees
12pm – Light rain, 15 degrees
1pm – Heavy rain, 15 degrees
2pm – Heavy rain, 15 degrees
3pm – Heavy rain, 16 degrees
4pm – Light rain, 16 degrees
5pm – Light rain, 16 degrees
6pm – Light rain, 16 degrees
7pm – Light shower, 16 degrees
8pm – Light shower, 15 degrees
9pm – Cloudy, 15 degrees
10pm – Cloudy, 14 degrees
11pm – Cloudy, 14 degrees
Monmouthshire
9am – Heavy rain, 16 degrees
10am – Cloudy, 17 degrees
11am – Cloudy, 17 degrees
12pm – Overcast, 18 degrees
1pm – Light rain, 18 degrees
2pm – Light rain, 18 degrees
3pm – Cloudy, 18 degrees
4pm – Light rain, 19 degrees
5pm – Light rain, 18 degrees
6pm – Heavy shower, 19 degrees
7pm – Light shower, 19 degrees
8pm – Light shower, 18 degrees
9pm – Light shower, 17 degrees
10pm – Partly cloudy, 17 degrees
11pm – Partly cloudy, 16 degrees
