POLICE will be given greater stop and search powers under new plans unveiled by Boris Johnson.

The prime minister will detail his Beating Crime Plan, which will include a permanent relaxing of conditions on the use of Section 60 stop and search powers, under which officers can search someone without reasonable grounds in an area where serious violence is expected.

Taking to Twitter he said: "Making this country safe is the single best and most effective way of levelling up – so that young people grow up in safer neighbourhoods everywhere."

The reforms for England and Wales will also see an extension to a pilot which involves burglars and thieves being made to wear GPS tags on release from prison.

The new strategy will also trial the use of alcohol tags - which detect alcohol in the sweat of the wearer - on prison leavers in Wales in a bid to reduce alcohol-related crime.

Home Secretary Priti Patel, writing in the Daily Mail, added unpaid work cleaning streets and open spaces will be reintroduced as “the public want to see justice done and criminals pay the price for their crimes.”

The plans also include a £17 million package to persuade young people who go to an emergency department with a stab wound or have contact with police to stay away from violence.

Iryna Pona, policy manager at the Children’s Society charity, argued intervention should take place long before young people end up in hospital.

She said: “Prevention is better than cure. We need to be helping young people well before they end up being rushed into A&E fighting for their lives.

“We want to see a long-term plan for investment in early help for children at the first signs that they are vulnerable to being groomed.

“Short-term limited resources do not go far enough in providing the solutions needed across the country.

“Targeted help for young people and families and universal services like youth clubs have been victims of devastating government funding cuts everywhere over the last decade.

“Greater investment in early intervention needs to be a key part of a coherent national strategy setting out the Government’s approach to tackling child criminal exploitation.”

The announcement comes on the day Boris Johnson will come out of self-isolation and receive a letter from the chairman of the Police Federation, John Apter, setting out officers’ anger over a pay freeze and objections to how the plan was announced.