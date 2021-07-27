PIZZA Hut Delivery branches in Gwent and nationwide have made meat-free alternative options permanent to their menus.

The range offers three new Beyond Meat plant-based toppings.

Offering a meat-free twist on classic flavour favourites, the Beyond Meat line-up will see three pizzas and one side joining Pizza Hut Delivery’s menu permanently.

Do you work at one of Gwent’s many fantastic schools and want to show off the brilliant work you do each and every day? Click here to submit some information and pictures and we’ll share them with our readers.

The Beyond Italian style sausage supreme is loaded with meat-free Beyond Italian style sausage, mozzarella cheese, mixed peppers, mushrooms and crunchy red onions.

Also available is the Beyond three-meat three cheese, topped with three Beyond Meat toppings, with meat-free Beyond Italian style sausage, Beyond beef crumbles, Beyond Ppork crumbles, mushrooms, red onions, and a three cheese blend.

READ MORE:

For those who like their pizza with a kick, the Beyond beef sizzler pizza is topped with meat-free beyond beef Crumbles, mozzarella cheese, red onion, jalapeños and green chillies.

What’s more, there’s also a Beyond Italian style sausage tear and share topper – a mozzarella cheese and garlic folded pizza bread, topped with meat-free Beyond Italian style sausage, and cut into strips for ultimate shareable enjoyment.

Amelia Riba, chief brand officer at Pizza Hut said: "At Pizza Hut Delivery we're so excited to be bringing Beyond Meat to our menu permanently. It's important for us to ensure we deliver the absolute best for our customers, and we know that many of our them are increasingly looking for more flexitarian and meat-free choices that don’t compromise on taste.

"We hope to offer people more choice by partnering with Beyond Meat to create the new Beyond Meat toppings, which have been designed to deliver the same amazing taste of our classic menu that our customers know and love."

Deanna Jurgens, chief growth officer at Beyond Meat said, "We’re thrilled to partner with Pizza Hut to increase accessibility to plant-based meat options and bring delicious Beyond Meat toppings to consumers across the UK.

"We know meat-eaters and vegetarians alike are increasingly looking for more plant-based options, and we want to enable them to continue to eat what they love, like delicious pizzas, without compromising on taste, a balanced lifestyle or the environment."

Pizza Hut restaurants and deliveries in Gwent:

Caerphilly

Part Unit 3 Broadway Retail Centre- takeaway, no dine-in, no-contact delivery.

71 High Street, Blackwood- no takeway, no dine-in, no contact delivery.

Monmouthshire

1, Lion Works, King St, Abergavenny- takeaway, no dine-in, no contact delivery.

Newport

Newport Retail Park- takeaway, dine-in, no contact delivery.

18 Cardiff Road- takeaway, no dine-in, no contact delivery.

Torfaen

Cwmbran Unit 2 Grange road- delivery, no dine-in, no contact delivery.

Visit Pizza Hut's website to place your order.