ON SATURDAY, a new knick-knack charity shop staffed by people with mental health issues, learning disabilities and autism will open its doors.

The Growing Space shop in Blackwood High Street will be opened by Etta Buffet, a South Wales based Drag Queen, at 1pm, accompanied with doughnuts donated from Greggs and a massive balloon arch.

Growing Space is a Gwent based mental health charity. They specialise in supporting individuals with mental ill health, autism, or a learning disability and it is hoped giving them work experience and opportunties at the shop will benefit them.

Support worker and retail assistant Jane Williams told the Argus: "We want the shop to be a community hub for all. Everyone can come in and is welcome.

"I am not aware of any similar projects in Gwent. Young adults will be working in the shop to give them experience and opportunities. We want to make the shop a fun, happy and supportive place for visitors, staff and volunteers."

She said everyone involved has been working as a team to get the untraditional charity shop open for the community.

The shop is also supporting three businesses in the area by selling their products in their shop. They are: Sign of the Times, Ziba Home and Craftycatz, as well as small suppliers from Cardiff and Tenby. The shop will sell a range of gifts that have been researched by the staff.

The shop will be open Tuesday to Friday from 9am-5pm and on Saturday's at 10am-2pm. Sunday and Monday the shop will be closed. The hours for the opening event on Saturday 31 August will be 1pm-5pm.