THREE local councillors have hailed Monmouthshire County Council’s decision to give the green light for a £1.7 million revamp of Abergavenny Leisure Centre.
The refurbishment, which is set to take place later this year, will see the top-floor fitness hub refurbished to include a fitness suite, spin studio, fitness studio, changing rooms and a viewing area to the ground-floor pool.
Cllr Paul Jordan, who represents the Cantref Ward, said: “This is fantastic news and will undoubtedly attract a greater number of people from across Wales to the site. Refurbishing the site is something I have championed for a long time.
“Granted, there will be some short-term disruption, but this is far outweighed by the huge benefits that the funding will bring.”
Cllr Sheila Woodhouse, who represents the Grofield Ward, said: “The Abergavenny Leisure Centre is a huge attraction, not just for this vicinity, but for the south east Wales area as a whole.
“The ambitious decision to invest in the leisure centre will help to unleash the site’s true potential.”
And Cllr Maureen Powell, who represents the Castle Ward, added: “As a regular attendee of the leisure centre since 1978, I know just how popular it is with my constituents.
“The funding, which is badly needed, will undoubtedly transform the site and will allow the site to continue to go from strength to strength.”
