THE British and Irish Lions have made three changes for Saturday's second Test against South Africa after giving starts to Conor Murray, Chris Harris and Mako Vunipola.
Murray takes the scrum-half duties from Ali Price, who drops to the bench in a straight swap of from the series opener at Cape Town Stadium that saw the Lions emerge 22-17 winners.
Vunipola is rewarded for his impact off the bench in the first Test, which included a solid scrummaging performance, by getting the nod ahead of Rory Sutherland at loosehead prop.
Sutherland struggled at the set-piece and with Wyn Jones suffering from a shoulder problem, the Scotland front row is needed among the replacements.
The final adjustment to the XV that have placed the Lions on the brink of a first series victory over South Africa since 1997 is Harris' promotion from outside the 23 to replace Elliot Daly in the centres.
Wales' Taulupe Faletau comes into the matchday 23 but international teammate Liam Williams misses out.
British and Irish Lions team to play South Africa in the second Test at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday (5pm): S Hogg; A Watson, C Harris, R Henshaw, D Van Der Merwe, D Biggar, C Murray; M Vunipola, L Cowan-Dickie, T Furlong, M Itoje, A W Jones (capt), C Lawes, T Curry, J Conan.
Reps: K Owens, R Sutherland, K Sinckler, T Beirne, T Faletau, A Price, O Farrell, E Daly.
