A TOWN-WIDE game of 'I Spy' will begin in Pontypool this weekend.

Sight Cymru has hidden eyes inside shops across the town for families to search for.

Okay, so that’s not the traditional game of I Spy, but the charity hopes the event – which will be held across the whole of August – is looking to raise awareness of sight loss.

To play, collect a map from the participating shops, download one from sightcymru.org.uk or collect one from the Sight Cymru Centre.

From there, you can visit each of the listed shops to find the eye hidden inside. Once you find it, get your map stamped at the shop and once you’ve spied all the eyes, send in your completed for to Sight Cymru.

A Sight Cymru spokesperson said: “Did you know that 50 per cent of all sight loss is preventable?

“We thought this summer would be a great opportunity to get families out for a bit of fun while both helping to raise awareness of sight loss and making our communities more accessible and inclusive to people with sight loss.”

Entries can be submitted by sending them to: Sight Cymru Bradbury House, Park Rd, Pontypool NP4 6JH; emailing them to postman@sightcymru.org.uk; or by calling 01495 763650.

Entries close at midnight on August 31.

The game is free to play and all completed entries will be entered into a prize draw to be drawn on September 1.

The participating shops are: