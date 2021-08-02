AN ANNUAL art show which has previously raised more than £10,000 for good causes will return this year to aid the Monmouth and District Food Bank and Wales Air Ambulance.

Art in Penallt will be held at Humble by Nature – a farm set up by TV presenter Kate Humble and her husband Ludo Graham on the edge of Penallt village – across the bank holiday weekend in August.

Organisers hope the event will attract around 1,000 visitors.

This will be the tenth year the not-for-profit exhibition will take place, having been called off last year due to the pandemic.

Art in Penallt showcases new exhibitors and demonstrators each year, as well as established favourites like its patrons, potter Walter Keeler and artist Richard Wills.

Each year the Art in Penallt committee agrees upon a couple of charities to donate to, most often with a local focus,” said a spokesperson for Art in Penallt.

“We were unanimous in agreeing to support the lifesaving work undertaken by Wales Air Ambulance, which benefits the locality and the wider community of Wales.

“It is vital to have a service that can provide critical care when needed across Wales, responding quickly where required.

“Monmouth and District Food Bank is doing wonderful work in the area supporting families in financial difficulties and we wanted to support their work which has been particularly valuable through the lockdowns.”

Humble by Nature will host the Art in Penallt event for the second time. Picture: Art in Penallt.

Wendy McManus, Wales Air Ambulance’s community fundraiser, said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to the volunteer Art in Penallt team. To raise over £10,000 for good causes is highly admirable and we’re really grateful they’ve chosen the Wales Air Ambulance as one of their charities this year to benefit from their exhibition. We hope the public enjoy visiting Art in Penallt next month.”

Mike Brain, from Monmouth and District Food Bank, said: “We appreciate all the fantastic support we get from the people and businesses of Monmouth.

“Without that support we would not exist. We give our grateful thanks to everyone concerned.”

The exhibition will take place from August 28-30. Admission is £3 and free for under-16s.

For more information visit artinpenallt.org.uk