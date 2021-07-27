THE Welsh Government has issued new advice for the clinically extremely vulnerable as coronavirus restrictions are relaxed.

Despite the rise in Covid-19 cases recently, Wales' chief medical officer is not advising people to shield at this time.

Health minister Eluned Morgan said that those on the shielding patient list "should take extra care to minimise their risk of exposure".

In a written statement on behalf of the Welsh Government, Ms Morgan said: "Fewer people are being admitted to hospital and there has been significantly fewer deaths when compared to earlier waves.

"The chief medical officer is keen to ensure that we balance the risk of harm from coronavirus with the risk of harm to an individual’s mental health.

"He has indicated that he does not expect to have to advise ‘shielding’ again in the future, based on current evidence".

However, if someone has been advised by their doctor that they need to continue shielding then they should do so.

Letters will be sent to those on the shielding patient list that will include information on the Coronavirus Control Plan for Wales, advice on how to reduce risks, how the Welsh Government will support those at risk, and information on vaccines.

It is expected that the Welsh Government will announce a relaxation of coronavirus restrictions on Saturday, August 7.

The country is likely to be put at level 0, which is what the Welsh Government has indicated will be as near to 'normal' as possible for a while.

The chief medical officers of the four UK nations are reviewing the shielding list and some conditions or groups may be removed.

The first group this is likely to impact is children.

However, for now, Wales will keep the shielding list.