PETER Kay is set to return to the stage for the first time in three years since his world tour was cancelled.

The Bolton comedian - who has not performed in public since 2017 - will be taking part in two Q&As at Manchester’s 02 Apollo on August 7.

The Phoenix Nights and Max & Paddy creator shared the news on Twitter stating that he would be appearing in two very special live shows for charity.

Everyone loves their furry (and sometimes not so furry) friends – and we want to meet yours. Whether you’ve got dogs, cats, rodents, birds, lizards or something even more exotic, tell us – and our readers – all about your faithful friends. Click here to submit information and pictures.

He shared the news via his Twitter account to announce tickets will be going on sale soon.

He wrote: "Peter Kay will be performing two very special live Q&A’s in aid of Laura Nuttall at Manchester O2 Apollo on Aug 7 21.

"Tickets go on sale on this Friday (July 30) at 9am."

Peter Kay will be performing two very special live Q&A’s in aid of Laura Nuttall at Manchester O2 Apollo on 7th Aug 21.

⁰Tickets go on sale on this Friday (30th July) at 9am⁰⁰https://t.co/9A02EJGaP1

https://t.co/IQUr1OiXMp pic.twitter.com/2dubN3AMzE — Peter Kay (@peterkay_co_uk) July 27, 2021

The Car Share star will be taking part in the shows to help raise money for student, Laura Nuttall, who was diagnosed with Glioblastoma multiforme in October 2018.

MORE NEWS:

Mr Kay will be donating all profits from the shows to Ms Nuttall, who is still battling Glioblastoma, a grade 4 brain cancer with a prognosis of 12-18 months.

It will be his first public showing since appearing in a comedy special on the BBC during lockdown.

A Facebook page, Doing it for Laura, says: “Our beautiful 20-year-old Laura was diagnosed with Glioblastoma multiforme in October 2018 after a brain scan that showed 6 brain tumours. Laura was in her first term at Kings College London after getting straight A’s in her A-levels last August.”

In a recent post sharing the link to tickets to the Peter Kay event, they say: “I still can't quite believe this is really happening! We are so incredibly grateful to Peter for this.”

The news sparked praise for the popular comedian among social media users.

One social media user wrote: “Well done Peter…A kind heart.”

“What a beautiful, brave young lady, go Peter you are also an amazing guy. Love to you both,” added another.

A third wrote: “Wow! This is amazing, what a lovely, lovely fella.”

Tickets for Mr Kay's return to the stage go on sale on Friday, July 30 at 9am, priced at £40 each.

You can purchase a ticket to the show via Ticketmaster.