THE World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued a fresh warning to anyone who is vaccinated against Covid-19.

WHO took to social media to warn people who are vaccinated against the deadly virus to “keep taking precautions to protect yourself, family and friends”.

Posting on Facebook, the organisation said: “Even after getting vaccinated, keep taking precautions to protect yourself, family and friends.

“The Covid-19 vaccine is highly effective, but a small percentage of people will still get ill from Covid-19 after vaccination.

“You could also pass the virus on to others who are not vaccinated.

“Everyone should continue to distance, wear a mask, clean hands frequently, cover a cough or sneeze and avoid poorly ventilated areas.”

Official figures on Monday showed the number of Covid-19 cases newly reported in the UK dropped for the sixth day in a row.

With lockdown restrictions easing across the UK and Britain’s vaccine rollout moving at pace people are still being urged to exercise caution.

A Number 10 spokesman said the fall in coronavirus cases was “encouraging” but numbers were still expected to rise, adding that “the Prime Minister thinks we’re not out of the woods yet”.

Policing Minister has said the Government wants to “communicate the hell out of” encouraging young people to get a Covid jab.

Speaking on Sky News, Kit Malthouse was asked what was being done to increase the uptake in Covid vaccines among young people.

Mr Malthouse said: “We are urging people to get out there and get the jab, and of course tens of thousands of people are every day and that is the other reason to try and urge as many young people as possible to get in there and do so.

“We know that there is a high prevalence amongst those age groups, we want them to get vaccinated and we will be communicating the hell out of that. Anything you can do to help us, parents, grandparents, friends, whatever it might be to urge young people to go out there and get jabbed will be fantastic.”

The minister also said he thought there had been a dip in Covid case rates in recent days because schools had broken up, but added there was currently an “interesting cocktail of effects” on the virus.

He added: “Six days of drop is great, let’s hope it continues, but we are waiting to see what happens over the next few days.”