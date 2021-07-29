A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

RICHARD DAVID MORRIS, 51, of Hood Road, Newport, was jailed for 18 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he pleaded guilty to having a knife in public on Chepstow Road on June 13.

He was ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

RAD MAREWAN, 21, of Courtybella Terrace, Newport, was jailed for eight weeks after he admitted failing to provide a specimen, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

He was banned from driving for 30 months and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.

TOM SEWARD, 22, of Heol Derw, Brynmawr, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drink driving with 42mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath on June 26.

He was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MILADA MACECKOVA, 47, of George Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £685 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer on June 30.

RHYS WILLIAMS, 30, of Caesar Crescent, Caerleon, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 47mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath on July 2.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

PAUL PHILLIPS, 37, of Newport Road, New Inn, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 20 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 74mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath on July 2.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LAUREN GRACE BUTCHER, 28, of George Street, Cwmcarn, was banned from driving for 19 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 70mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath on July 2.

She was ordered to pay £745 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ADDISON FOUWEATHER, 18, of Albert Square, Bettws, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CHLOE FOWLER, 20, of Adamsdown Lane, Adamsdown, Cardiff, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 66mph in a 40mph zone on the M4 in Newport Junction 23a and Junction 24 westbound on December 23, 2020.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points

RYAN JOHN MAGUIRE, 34, of Newport Road, Cwmcarn, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

TRISTAN TAYLOR, 40, of Cardiff Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RICHARD LLEWELLYN DAVIES, 57, of Hanbury Close, Caerleon, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CHRISTIAN STEVEN DUFTY, 34, of Glan Y Nant, Rhymney, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

IOAN GRIFFITHS, 33, of Salway Avenue, Pengam, near Blackwood, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CHARLIE NEWBURY, 23, of Church Crescent, Bassaleg, Newport, was banned from driving for six months after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

RYAN OLERENSHAW, 31, of Ty Box Close, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

RACHELLE WENDY SURRY, 33, of Fairoak Terrace, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance.

She was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.