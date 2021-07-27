A PLANNING application has been submitted for a new flood defence scheme along the Usk in Lliswerry.

The cost of the Natural Resources Wales scheme is estimated at £10 million, which would be funded by Welsh Government.

The plan includes proposed construction of flood walls, refurbished embankments and paths, a highway flood gate, a new 0.7km flood relief road, localised ground raising and culvert enhancements.

Details posted online say: "Homes and businesses in Lliswerry are vulnerable to flooding from the River Usk during periods of heavy rainfall and high tides.

"Leisure amenities and infrastructure such as the A48, Newport International Sports Village, Newport Stadium and Dragon Park are also at risk.

"There is an existing flood bund along the River Usk between Stephenson Street and Corporation Road, but this is old and no longer fit for purpose."

It added: "The industrial estate is a key contributor to Newport’s employment and economy. A large-scale flood in this area could have a disastrous impact on the local economy and community.

"The cost of a significant flood affecting the area is estimated at £230 million."

NRW claim that this will reduce the flood risk for more than 2,000 properties.

The work would include:

Raising parts of the existing earth embankment.

A new flood gate in Corporation Road, where it passes underneath the railway bridge, along with a new stretch of road to allow access to the industrial estate when the gate is closed.

Two new short lengths of concrete flood wall on private industrial land in the south of the area.

Bunds in Coronation Park will be raised and upgraded.

A new concrete wall through the Felnex Industrial Estate.

Raising of some the ground in Stephenson Street, as well as the river bank in the north of the area.

Tim England, operations manager from NRW said: “Earlier this year, Storm Christoph brought yet more flooding and devastation to many communities in Wales.

"We are advised that with climate change these events are likely to become more frequent.

"Our assessment of risk, supported by our flood modelling, places Lliswerry at high flood risk for the future.

“During our consultation in September and March, we heard from many residents and businesses in the affected area and we’ve had some very valuable and constructive conversations, that have helped to shape the plans we have put forward today.

"We are very grateful for the feedback.

“This is still early days in terms of progressing the project, and my advice for anyone concerned about flooding right now is to visit our website to check their level of risk and to see if our flood warning service is available in their area.

"Information and advice is also available by calling Floodline on 0345 988 1188".

The proposals include new footpath within Coronation Park linking up with the Wales Coast Path to create a circular walking route, as well as new viewing platforms over the Usk.

Some "very minor realignment" of the coast path will also be required, the plans state.

Although 650 trees and shrubs will have to be removed during construction, there are plans to plant 1,600 new trees in Coronation Park.

The planning application has been submitted to Newport City Council and will be determined at a date to be confirmed.

To find out more about the plans click here.