A FARM shop just outside Newport is hitting the road - by converting a horsebox into a mobile store.

Castle Farm Shop, in Bishton, provides fresh fruit, vegetables and produce to people in the area - but now they're striking out further afield.

The business has converted a 24-year-old horsebox into a mobile version of the shop, meaning they will be able to sell their wares far and wide.

Jean Bradford, one of the managers, said: “The team are planning to get straight out on the road in the next week or so.

“We want people to get to know us and our farm shop and we understand that not everyone can visit us therefore we thought we could take the farm shop to them instead. We want people to see the difference with shopping more local and supporting small businesses.

“We are very excited about our next venture and have some more projects in the pipeline which we can't wait to share.”

You will be able to find them at local markets and fairs this summer and are planning to set up in locations where they will return to each week. They are also open to suggestions for places they could visit - contact them via their social media.