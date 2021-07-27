A TEENAGE girl has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

South Wales Police have arrested a 16-year-old following an incident in Bute Park on Tuesday.

The girl was arrested in the Creigiau area of Cardiff.

A 54-year-old man remains in a life-threatening condition following the assault.

A spokesman for South Wales Police said: "Detectives investigating a serious assault in Bute Park, Cardiff, have arrested a 16-year-old girl.

"The girl was arrested yesterday evening in the Creigiau area of Cardiff on suspicion of attempt murder and she remains in police custody.

Do you work at one of Gwent’s many fantastic schools and want to show off the brilliant work you do each and every day? Click here to submit some information and pictures and we’ll share them with our readers.

"A 54-year-old man remains in a life-threatening condition at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, following the assault at around 1am on Tuesday, July 20.

"His family have been updated and are being supported by specially-trained family liaison officers."

READ MORE:

Anyone with information on the incident, "no matter how minor the information might seem", is asked to contact South Wales Police.

Senior investigating officer, A/Detective chief inspector Stuart Wales said: “I would like to thank the public for their valuable assistance as we continue to investigate the circumstances of this incident.

"While this latest arrest is another positive development, we are still appealing for information.

"No matter how minor the information might seem, it could be crucial to our investigation.

"In particular, we’d like to hear from anyone who was in Bute Park during the very early hours of Tuesday, July 20.

"Specifically we want to speak to anyone who was near the Millennium footbridge, which links Bute Park to Sophia Gardens, between midnight and 1.20am.”

You can provide information to the police here.