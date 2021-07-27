TEAM GB is making a splash at the Tokyo Olympics, picking up a number of medals in recent days.

While some of the early success has been found on the taekwondo mat and on the mountain bike course, Britain has taken home a number of medals in the water.

The likes of Adam Peaty, Tom Dean and Duncan Scott have found success in the pool, while the duo of Tom Daley and Matty Lee dove their way to gold on what was quickly dubbed Magic Monday.

But, GB’s swimming success hasn’t been confined to the indoor events, with Alex Yee and Georgia Taylor-Brown winning silver in both the men’s and women’s triathlon competitions.

While the games this year are largely closed to spectators due to the pandemic, those of us watching at home have been left inspired by the scenes we’ve seen.

For anyone wanting to have a go themselves, they can – to some extent.

Both Newport, and the surrounding areas are home to a number of swimming spots.

So, if you fancy yourself as a future Olympian, or just want to take a dip, everything you need to know can be found below.

If we’ve not featured your favourite swimming spot in the area, let us know in the comments below.

Swimming pools in Newport and surrounding areas

Newport International Sports Village

Where? Velodrome Way, Newport NP19 4RA

Operated by Newport Live, the sports village is home to all manner of sports facilities, including two pools.

One is a is a 25-metre, eight-lane competition pool, complete with a moveable floor, while the other is a smaller, training pool.

The main pool has spectator seating for up to 500 people, though this is currently closed.

Lane swimming sessions can be booked online here.

Newport Centre

Where? 1 Kingsway, Kingsway Centre, Newport NP20 1UH

The Newport Centre is the city’s central leisure centre, and has a variety of facilities too.

Their swimming pool is considered more of a leisure pool than the Sports Village pool.

However, it is currently closed – and it is not yet known when it will reopen.

Operated by Newport Live, information can be found here.

Active Living Centre

Where? High School, Bettws, Newport NP20 7YB

The third pool site operated by Newport Live, this facility is located at Newport High School.

It is home to a 25m four lane pool.

According to their website, it caters to professional and recreational swimmers, offers lessons, and is bookable for children’s parties.

Aqua fitness classes are also held here.

More information is available here.

Monmouthshire Leisure centres

Where? Abergavenny Leisure Centre, Caldicot Leisure Centre, Chepstow Leisure Centre, Monmouth Leisure Centre

MonLife operate four leisure centres in the Monmouthshire region – with all four offering swimming.

At this time, they are all thought to have reopened, with lane swimming being held.

However, there are limits as to how many people are able to swim in any one lane at this time.

Leisure centre members can book online, while non-members have to call to book.

More information can be found here.

Blaenau Gwent

Where? Abertillery, Ebbw Vale, Tredegar

The heartlands of Gwent are home to three pools, at three separate leisure centres.

Operated by BG Life, the pools are currently operating in a lane swimming only capacity – in line with current government restrictions.

Socially distanced parent and toddler, and family friendly sessions are also on the timetable.

Timetables and booking options can be found here.

Aqua Park Cardiff

Where? Cardiff Bay Barrage, Cardiff CF10 4LY

Not so much a serious swimming option, but more of an opportunity to have some fun.

It is water based, but with inflatables, trampolines, and slides, it is unlikely to be the place to prepare for a future in the Olympics.

That being said, it looks like an awful lot of fun, which is just as important.

Tickets, season passes, and all other information can be found here.

Llandegfedd Lake

Where? Pontypool, NP4 0TA

Located on the Torfaen-Monmouthshire border, Welsh Water has recently opened Llandegfedd Lake to the public for open water swimming sessions.

A 174 hectare reservoir, a section has been established for open water swimmers, though it must be pre booked – as all other swimming here is prohibited.

Swimmers must be members, and complete an induction session.

Currently, four sessions are being held each week, and information can be found here.

