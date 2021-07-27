CHILDREN aged between 12 and 15 with specific underlying health problems will be vaccinated in Wales, the health minister has confirmed.

Eluned Morgan has said that – in line with the recommendations from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation guidance – clinically extremely vulnerable people aged 12 and over will now be offered the vaccine.

Ms Morgan said NHS Wales is “working quickly to identify and arrange appointments for the children and young people who should be offered a vaccine.”

Children aged 12 years and over who are household contacts of a person who is immunosuppressed can also be offered the vaccine, however this will be done via self-referral.

This comes after young people aged 16 and 17 who are at higher risk of being seriously ill if they get coronavirus already been offered the jab. These invitations for vaccinations are continuing to be offered, if an eligible 16 or 17 year old has not yet received theirs.

While announcing the changes, Ms Morgan gave an update on the vaccination progress in Wales.

More than 90 per cent of adults in Wales have now had their first dose of the vaccine, while 78 per cent of adults have had both doses, Ms Morgan said.

In total, more than 4.2 million doses have been administered in Wales.

“This is incredible progress but please keep asking your friends and family if they have had the vaccine and encourage them to come forward and get both doses,” she said. “Vaccination centres across many parts of Wales are open for walk-in appointments to make it easier for you to access the vaccine.

“Once again, I would like to thank all those involved in our Covid-19 vaccination programme for their unrelenting commitment and hard work, as well as thanking the Welsh public for taking up their vaccine to keep themselves and their families safe.

“Vaccines remain the best way out of this pandemic.

“The success of the vaccination programme is a key factor in our ability to release restrictions and the vaccine continues to be the best way to prevent serious illness and the spread of Covid-19.”

The Welsh Government also reaffirmed its aim to offer all eligible adults two doses of vaccine by the end of September.