TWO men were told they are facing prison after they pleaded guilty to cocaine charges.

Reese Shipley, 26, of Pant Road, Newport, and Ryan Wells, 28, of Harlequin Drive, Newport, admitted conspiracy to offer to supply cocaine in Cardiff.

Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

Their offences were committed between June 4 and June 20.

The pair appeared before Judge Michael Fitton QC at Cardiff Crown Court.

MORE NEWS

Shipley was represented by Kathryn Lane and Wells by Andrew Davies.

Jason Howells appeared for the prosecution.

The defendants’ sentences were adjourned until August 27.

They were both granted conditional bail.