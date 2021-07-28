MASS vaccination centres across Gwent will be offering walk-in second doses this Friday. 

The centres in Cwmbran, Ebbw Vale and Newbridge will be open for people who had their first vaccine dose on or before Friday, June 4.

There is no appointment necessary, but you must bring with you ID.

READ MORE:

The centres will be open for walk-ins between 8.30am and 4pm.

Here are where you can get your second dose:

  • Cwmbran Stadium, Henllys Way, Cwmbran, NP44 3YS
  • Newbridge Leisure Centre, Bridge Street, Newbridge, NP11 5FE
  • The General Office, Steel Works Road, Ebbw Vale, NP23 6AA