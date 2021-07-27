A PAEDOPHILE surgeon who built a makeshift film studio has been found guilty of drugging children and making them appear in sick videos - saying he would make them famous.

Robert Cameron Wells, who previously worked as a GP in Caerleon, drugged an eight-year-old boy and took him to his DIY movie set, telling him he was going to be an actor and a star.

The boy was forced to abuse a young girl while they were filmed at a converted scrapyard office, somewhere in Sussex during October 1998.

Wells, who directed while another man operated the camera, is already serving two lengthy sentences for similar child sex abuse offences.

The 69-year-old could now spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of a further 19 offences.

The boy was visiting Brighton for a birthday party when he was targeted by Wells, who had a private practice in the city.

He said he went along with Wells because he knew he was a police doctor.

The boy was given a white pill before being driven to a cabin where Wells and another man had set up their studio.

He told police it was a windowless room which was empty apart from lights, a camera and a hospital-style bed.

"He said come on you can do it, you're going to be like an actor, you're going to be a star," the boy said.

"He kept saying don't look at the camera.

"It was a dark room, I don't think there were any windows, it had quite a low ceiling."

The boy said that in the room there was Wells, another man and a girl he had never seen before.

He said: "There was the bed with the girl on it, it was like a hospital-style bed. There was a white sheet on it.

"I remember the light was very bright. I remember saying hello to the girl and she didn't respond, I remember Wells saying she was sleeping but I remember her blinking.

"Wells and the other man talked, then the other man went and stood in the corner with the camera.

"There was nothing in the room at all apart from the girl on the bed and the man with the camera.

"I think she was younger than me.

"I just remember standing there and Wells giving me instructions.

"I remember the other man because of what he said, 'I don't like this kid because he's asking too many questions'.

"Wells said something like, 'don't worry it'll be fine, like it always is'."

The boy could not forget what had happened to him and eventually came forward to police in 2016.

He described his feelings as he told police what he could remember.

"There's parts of me that want to know what happened to me.

"There's part of me that wishes he had given me two pills and I wouldn't remember any of it," he said.

"There's part of me that wishes he'd given me three pills and I would be dead.

"I'm quite a sociable person, as much as I can be. I've never trusted anyone in my life."

Wells knew the boy, who lived in Scotland, as he was a friend of the family.

"I asked him if it was police work because I knew he was a police doctor," the boy said.

"I knew something wasn't right, but I didn't know what it was but I thought it would be alright because he was a policeman."

Wells, who was already serving a prison sentence for children abuse, refused to meet with detectives and was charged by post.

The jury at Lewes Crown Court found Wells guilty on two counts of indecency with a child and another charge of attempting to make an indecent image of a child.

As well as being found guilty of three offences, he also admitted 16 charges against three more victims.

These include multiple offences of indecent assault, rape and filming of a girl and her sisters who he befriended in Brighton.

Judge David Rennie told Wells he would consider all options including a life sentence.

Wells qualified as a doctor in the 1970s and worked as a GP in Caerleon for ten years before moving to in Brighton in 1990.

He worked as a forensic medical examiner for Hampshire Police and in a private practice.

In February 2003, he was arrested after filming himself sexually abusing two young girls after drugging them at his flat in Southampton.

He was jailed for 15 years at Winchester Crown Court in 2004.

After being released in 2015, he was arrested again when he failed to keep to the conditions of his licence.

Wells was convicted in 2017 of four indecent assaults on child patients when he was a GP in Wales.

He was jailed again for another seven years following a trial in Cardiff.

A cold case review of his case led to the discovery of new abuse videos on his computers.

After he was found guilty, Wells said "thank you" before being taken away.

He will be sentenced on September 6.