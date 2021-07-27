A FIRE broke out at a doctor's surgery in Blaenavon on Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to reports of a fire on Coedcae Road in the town just before 4pm.

Images and videos on social media showed smoke billowing from a window at Blaenavon Medical Practice – on Middle Coedcae Road, opposite Blaenavon Heritage VC Primary School.

Two fire engines attended the blaze, and the fire was extinguished by 4.40pm.

“At approximately 3.49pm on Tuesday, July 27, we received reports of a fire on Coedcae Road, Blaenavon,” said a South Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman.

“Multiple crews attended the scene and extinguished the fire.

“A stop message was received at approximately 4.40pm.”