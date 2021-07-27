A BRAND-NEW adventure awaits this summer as the I’m a Celebrity… Jungle Challenge opens its doors to fans this week.

Located at Quayside, MediaCityUK fans of the popular ITV show can try their hand at their favourite challenges from Friday, July 30.

The hotly anticipated indoor entertainment attraction will take Campmates into the heart of the jungle to navigate a series of fun-filled physical challenges, inspired by the blockbuster ITV show.

The attraction has already seen its first couple of celebrity Campmates descend, with TV favourites and show hosts, Ant & Dec paying a visit.

Feeling right at home in the jungle setting, the competitive duo collected stars as they tried out the challenges in a bid to claim King of the Jungle status.

Ant came out on top, reflecting on his victory he said: "It was so much fun and I can confirm the Throne is the perfect place to rest up when you finish!"

Dec said: "Every year during I'm A Celebrity, we get tons of messages from viewers saying they'd love to be able to have a go at the trials - and now they can! We had such a blast trying them all out and some are tougher than you think!"

Featuring Main Camp, the Throne and Winners Bridge, the action-packed experience promises to put Campmates' nerve and agility to the test as they race against the clock in a bid to collect stars.

Scale The Ascent, an 8.1m vertical rock climb, reach dizzy heights racing across the suspended Treetop Trail, scramble nets, balance on beams and swing round the Jungle Run, take a leap of faith on Get a Grip and glide through the trees on a Zipline, all as part of timed trials.

Whilst there’s no critters to be seen, Campmates could find themselves taking on Kiosk Kev and a multiple-choice Dingo Dollar Challenge, if the iconic telephone boxes start to ring out and, there’s ample picture opportunities for guests to take home a memento - up to 5 digital images of which are included in every admission ticket.

The attraction will also feature Europe’s first ever ceiling-mounted Spyrider. (ITV)

I’m a Celebrity… Jungle Challenge will also feature Europe’s first ever ceiling-mounted Spyrider; a high-speed track which will whiz above the jungle canopy in just 18 seconds.

But you will have to be quick, tickets for the Spyyrider are limited and will be available for a £3 upgrade once inside.

Tickets are now available to book for summer, with sessions priced at £27.50 per child and £30 per adult.

To book your tickets visit the I'm a Celebrity...Jungle challenge website.